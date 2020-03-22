Coronavirus updates - Merkel in quarantine, Paul tests positive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being treated by a doctor who later was found to have the coronavirus. This photo from earlier this weekend, shows Merkel doing some grocery shopping.

In other news out of Deutschland, public gatherings of more than two people have been banned.

Back in the states, U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus and gone into quarantine. At the moment, he's not exhibiting any symptoms.

Chances of a stimulus bill passing Congress today aren't looking good. The Senate looks set to vote on something this evening, but House Speaker Pelosi has her own ideas. "Democrats are saying that there's still major hurdles before they get to an agreement," a source tells Politico.