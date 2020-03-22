U.S. Health authorities stress priority groups for coronavirus testing

Citing the shortages of laboratory reagents and supplies, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) and Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) are recommending that the following three groups be prioritized for COVID-19 testing:

Healthcare workers and first responders with COVID-19 symptoms.

Older Americans who have symptoms of COVID-19, especially those living in congregate settings (e.g., assisted living facilities).

Individuals who may have other illnesses that would be treated differently if they were infected with COVID-19.

They do not recommend testing anyone outside of these groups (including drive-through or walk-up sites) until supplies and capacity ramp up.

