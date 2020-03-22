Occidental Petroleum, Icahn near truce - WSJ

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is nearing a settlement with Carl Icahn in which the investor would select two board members and approve a third independent director, WSJ reports.

As part of the deal, Icahn also would bless Occidental's plan to bring back former CEO Stephen Chazen as chairman, according to the report, which adds Vicki Hollub likely would remain CEO.

Icahn, who owns ~10% of OXY's shares, has criticized Hollub for the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, which stretched the company's balance sheet and hurt its ability to withstand plunging oil prices.