GameStop closes all stores

GameStop (NYSE:GME) says it will temporarily close all stores in the U.S. due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer will move to providing curbside pick-up at stores and e-commerce delivery only.

GameStop drew some criticism on social media for initially calling itself an essential business in regions where a shelter at home order was in place.

GameStop says it will pay all U.S. employees whose hours have been eliminated an additional two weeks at their regular pay rate based on the average hours worked in the last 10 weeks. In addition, the company will reimburse all benefit eligible U.S. employees, one month of the employee portion of benefit expenses.

Source: Press Release