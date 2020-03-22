Futures open down more than 4%, hit circuit breaker shortly after

In early Sunday evening action, Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures are all down just over 4% . Update at 6:15 PM ET: They've now hit their circuit breaker, down 5% .

May crude oil futures are down 10% to $21.32 per barrel, and gold is up marginally.

Earlier, St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard suggested the unemployment rate could hit 30% in Q2, and GDP could shrink 50%. As for further Fed action, "everything is on the table."

As for fiscal action, Bullard urged the government to match any lost wages and match any lost business. This isn't a "moral hazard issue."

The Fed purchased $272B of government paper last week - part of its promise to buy $500B (along w/$250B of MBS). Bullard says that $500B should not be seen as a limit. "This is unlimited and we can go much higher if necessary."

Speaking now at a press briefing, the president has activated the national guard in California, Washington, and New York.