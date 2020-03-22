Trump approves New York, California national disaster declaration requests

President Trump has approved request for major national disaster declarations for New York and Washington, he said during the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

The White House recently received such a request from California, which he expects to approve tonight.

The declarations allows the National Guard to deploy in those regions, with no cost to the states. National Guard units will also be activated for California.

Guard units are under authority of the states, FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor said. They are "not under martial law," he added.

Trump said hundreds of tons of supplies were delivered to areas hardest hit by the virus's spread. Medical supplies — such as masks, face shields, surgical gowns and gloves — are en route to New York and Washington, Gaynor said.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) "will immediately expand production" of masks in Rhode Island," Trump said, in addition to more than doubling the equipment it previously announced.

Launching a new public-private consortium in super-computing to help researchers discontinue new treatments and vaccines.

Trump lauds IBM (NYSE:IBM), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for their efforts; government agencies included in the consortium are Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health, and NASA, among other

Naval hospital ship Mercy will be sent to California, saying that projected needs for hospital beds for California expected to be five times that for Washington state, Gaynor said.

6:28 PM ET: White House adviser Peter Navarro says the administration won't hesitate the use the Defense Production Act to go after hoarders.

Vice President Mike Pence says Congressional talks are continuing with a bipartisan spirit.

6:30 PM: Some 254K of Americans have been tested and received their results, Pence said. That doesn't include testing conducted at hospitals or local laboratories.

HHS will issue guidance to all commercial diagnostic laboratories to prioritize in-patient coronavirus testing.

6:34 PM: Expects no backlog in testing by the middle of the week.

6:36 PM: Pence notes that the country is in the seventh day of president's 15-day plan for stopping the spread of Covid-19.

6:42 PM: With four senators and a number of House members testing positive for Covid-19, Trump says he'd be in favor of allowing Congress members to vote from a remote location on a temporary basis.

6:45 PM: Senate still lacks the votes to progress with the GOP virus bill, CNBC reports.

"We're very close, but right now they're not there," Trump said during the press briefing.

6:52 PM: Asked if he'd have to extend the 15-day plan to stop the spread of the virus, "I hope we don't have to," he said, adding that "we may have to."

"We'll know at the end of 14 days how we're doing," he said.

6:58 PM: "I think our stimulus package will get done, and it will be a tremendous package," Trump said.

Regarding New York City, which may run out of medical supplies in April, Trump said "we're helping them a lot."

7:02 PM: Trump didn't directly answer whether his companies would refuse to take government assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.