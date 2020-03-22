WeWork board demands SoftBank's share purchase

Last week, a WSJ report said SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) wanted to back out of the $3B share repurchase part of its WeWork (WE) bailout.

WeWork's PR firm responds in an emailed statement to CNBC, saying a special committee of the board wants to ensure that SoftBank completes the promised tender offer.

Statement: "SoftBank has made numerous assurances to employees, and reneging on the agreement would be completely unethical, especially given the current environment. The Special Committee continues to believe that completing the tender offer is fair and in the best interest of the Company, its stockholders and all WeWork shareholders, including our employees and former employees."

SoftBank operating chief Marcelo Claure is WeWork's executive chairman but doesn't serve on the special committee.