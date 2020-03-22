IBM, White House put supercomputers into coronavirus research

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is collaborating with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Department of Energy to launch the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium.

The Consortium will provide supercomputing power to researchers developing predictive models to analyze the coronavirus progression and identify potential treatments.

The computing power behind the Consortium includes "16 systems with more than 330 petaflops, 775,000 CPU cores, 34,000 GPUs, and counting."

Researchers from around the world can submit proposals, and the Consortium will select the projects that could have the most immediate impact.

Other partners in the consortium include NASA, MIT, and the Argonne National Laboratory.