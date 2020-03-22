Boeing worker dies from coronavirus - Seattle Times

A Boeing (NYSE:BA) worker in Washington state suffering from the coronavirus died, marking the first death among the company's infected employees, Seattle Times reports.

The man was an inspector who worked on the 787 Dreamliner in Everett, according to the report.

Many workers in the Everett plant reportedly have expressed anger at management for keeping the factory open as coronavirus infections have risen.

Separately, Goldman Sachs upgrades its recommendation on the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $173 price target.