"What's wrong with America" - Ashford's Bennett on the hotel industry collapse

"[The hotel industry] received no help from the government during the 80’s oil bust, the ’92 recession, the ’98 asian financial crisis, after 9/11, or during the ’08 financial crisis," says Monty Bennett (of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC).

"This time is different," he says. Every hotel in the U.S. will be in default within 30-60 days. Of 2.3M hotel workers in this country, Bennett figures 2M have already been furloughed or laid off. Of 8.3M additional workers who are dependent on the hotel industry, Bennett believes at least 25% have been furloughed or laid off, with another 25% likely to be let go in the coming week.

He's saddened by affairs in D.C., where lawmakers are too concerned with the optics of bailing out big businesses. "Is it preferable for a large business like Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) to lay off hundreds of thousands of workers so we can say we helped only small businesses? Is it smart to let an industry icon like Hilton (NYSE:HLT) go bankrupt as long as we help a corner hotel?"

"Who do they think owns all these big businesses anyway? Do they not know that public company stocks are ultimately owned by individuals and pension funds, which exist to provide retirement funds for the nation’s work force?"

