Automakers get green light for ventilators

"Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?" President Trump tweeted, after invoking the Defense Production Act last week.

Carmakers have already shuttered their operations, but the statement suggests they could be back at work to help the country with a potential health crisis.

While it could be difficult to retool an auto assembly line, the companies have 3D printers for components, "clean rooms" in some plants that could meet FDA standards and Tyvek suits used in paint shops that could be re-purposed.