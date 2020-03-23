Royal Dutch Shell plc cuts capex, suspends share buybacks

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) expects to generate FCF of $8B-9B on a pre-tax basis.

Reduces operational costs by $3B-$4B p.a. over the next 12 months against the 2019 level.

Cuts FY20 Capex guidance to $20B or below from prior guidance of ~$25B.

Material reductions in working capital.

Divestment program of more than $10B of assets in 2019-20 depending on the market conditions.

Suspends share buyback program, following the completion of the current share buyback tranche.

The company has ~$20B in cash and cash equivalents, $10B of undrawn credit lines and access to extensive commercial paper programs.

Press Release