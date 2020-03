Airbnb (AIRB) is considering raising capital from new investors as the company "racked up hundreds of millions of dollars in losses this year" due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus, WSJ reports.

The pandemic has also thrown Airbnb's plans to go public this year into disarray, with the company's board and investors divided over the best path forward.

A spokesman said Airbnb has "$4B in liquidity" and is "focused with our board on ways we can help our community weather this crisis."