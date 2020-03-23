Bezos asks laid-off workers to come work for Amazon

"Across the world, people are feeling the economic effects of this crisis, and I'm sad to tell you I predict things are going to get worse before they get better," Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos wrote on Instagram.

"We hope people who've been laid off will come to work with us until they're able to go back to the jobs they had... We're hiring for 100,000 new roles and raising wages for our hourly workers who are fulfilling orders and delivering to customers during this period of stress and turmoil."

Previously: Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers (Mar. 21 2020)