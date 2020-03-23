Rocky road ahead for mortgage bond market

A credit market crisis deepened on Sunday as a series of funds that own mortgage bonds sought to sell billions in assets to meet investor redemptions.

Echoes of '08? The sales included at least $1.25B of securities by (Morningstar's five-star rated) AlphaCentric Income Opportunities Fund, which lost more than 30% of its value last week (the fund's lead portfolio manager is also a 20-year Lehman Brothers structured finance veteran).

Meanwhile, real estate billionaire Tom Barrack said the U.S. commercial mortgage market is on the "brink of collapse" and predicted a "domino effect" of catastrophic economic consequences if banks and the government didn't take prompt action.

