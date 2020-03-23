NYC becomes 'new epicenter' of COVID-19

New York state now has more coronavirus cases than France or South Korea, with NYC the new epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.

The number of confirmed infections has soared to 15,168 (about half of newly reported cases in America), according to data released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said the state "is testing, per capita, more than any country in the globe."

Signing off on several locations to build temporary hospitals, Cuomo also asked the federal government to nationalize the purchase of medical equipment. "Masks that used to cost 85 cents are now $7, "why because I'm competing against other states."