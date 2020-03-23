Finding a bottom during coronavirus?

The difference between a fast or a prolonged recovery in the stock market will come down to three factors: How quickly the virus is contained, whether businesses will have "access to enough capital and liquidity to last the 90 to 180 days," and whether fiscal stimulus can stabilize growth forecasts, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

With that being said, Goldman forecasts the S&P 500 could be in for a 41% fall from peak to trough, Bank of America believes the selloff might not ease until the index tumbles 47% , while Credit Suisse estimates the benchmark could be in for a 35% drop overall.

"The number of new COVID-19 cases will likely need to peak before we get there. That’s a question for the epidemiologists to answer and a challenge for Americans and global citizens to take social distancing and/or isolation seriously," added Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco.