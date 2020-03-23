Companies continue to step up during Covid-19 outbreak

Adding to the list of companies that are offering products/services during the coronavirus pandemic are:

Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD) has joined the White House COVID-19 Response Working Group. Effective today, it is piloting testing at one location in Philadelphia from 9 am to 5 pm seven days a week.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): Effective today, it will offer drive-through testing for Indianapolis-area healthcare workers. Last week, it announced that it is working with the State Department of Health to offer testing through one of its specialized research labs.