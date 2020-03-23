Health Canada OKs license amendment for Organigram's facility

Organigram Holdings' (NASDAQ:OGI) has received Health Canada’s approval for the licensing of its remaining Phase 5 expansion together with the renewal for standard cultivation, processing and sale for medical purposes.

The approval includes two-floor production facility for packaging of flower, pre-rolls, vape pens and powdered beverages and a new extraction facility in Phase 5 expansion.

The licenses are valid for a three-year period until March 20, 2023.

The Company expects that its workforce will be materially reduced as a result of COVID-19 situation.

OGI is managing its production and staffing levels at its Moncton facility