Navistar pulls guidance

Navistar (NYSE:NAV) says it's suspending production at its truck assembly plant in Springfield, Ohio for two weeks in response to disruptions to the supply chain.

The company is also withdrawing its full-year guidance that was previously issued and reiterated on March 4 due to the pandemic.

"Navistar cannot predict if or when any further disruptions will occur due to the rapidly changing environment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. The company believes its future financial results will be impacted, but at this time, the magnitude of those impacts is uncertain."

Navistar notes that it held $1.0B of consolidated cash and cash equivalents as of January 31. Additionally, the company reported its financial services operations had funding capacity available under its $748M revolving bank credit facility, as well as access to other sources of funding in the U.S. and Mexico.

Source: Press Release