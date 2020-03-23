SocGen cuts view on AbbVie in premarket analyst action

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (149% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) upgraded to Buy at UBS. Shares up 2% premarket.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) downgraded to Neutral with a $15 (15% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) downgraded to Neutral with a $104 (38% upside) price target at Bank of America.