SocGen cuts view on AbbVie in premarket analyst action

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) initiated with Buy rating and $21 (149% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) upgraded to Buy at UBS. Shares up 2% premarket.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) downgraded to Neutral with a $15 (15% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) downgraded to Neutral with a $104 (38% upside) price target at Bank of America.