International Game Technology appoints new CFO

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has appointed Massimiliano Chiara as EVP and CFO and also to the company's board of directors, effective April 6.

Mr. Chiara joins IGT from CNH Industrial N.V., where he most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer.

The company's board of directors has also appointed Beatrice H. Bassey as an independent director effective March 20.

Paget Alves has notified the company that he will retire from IGT's board and will not stand for election at IGT's upcoming annual general meeting.