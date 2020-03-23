Hiring blitz at Dollar General

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50K employees by the end of April to support its operations and respond to greater consumer demand amid the pandemic.

Dollar General currently operates more than 16.3K stores in 45 states. The company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five DG Fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.

DG -1.37% premarket to $138.21. Shares of Dollar General are down 15% over the last four weeks.

Source: Press Release