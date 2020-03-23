Tellurian extends maturity of 2019 term loan

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has amended the terms of its 2019 Term Loan, extending the maturity date to November 23, 2021.

President and CEO Meg Gentle said, “As announced in early March, we are making necessary changes amid challenging global conditions. We have restructured the organization and entered into an agreement to extend our Term Loan maturity to late 2021, which swiftly completes the second critical step toward resiliency in the current market. We are working remotely with potential equity partners for the Driftwood project and implementing measures to keep our team safe and productive to regain commercial momentum when the effects of COVID-19 subside.”