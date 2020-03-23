Summit Wireless raises $1.7M in private placement of a senior secured convertible security

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) announced the sale of a $2.04M senior secured security and warrant to Lind Global Macro Fund, LP. for gross proceeds of $1.7M.

Net proceeds to be used for general working capital and debt repayment purposes.

Summit Wireless Technologies’ CEO Brett Moyer commented, “Summit completed this financing as a critical next step to executing its growth plan and supporting its customers as they launch their WiSA-certified products at retail this year.”

Additionally, the investor was issued a five-year warrant to purchase up to ~4.6M shares of company’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.32 per share.