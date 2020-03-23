Yum China starts to recover

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) says it's seeing early signs of recovery as business gradually resumes and people return to work in China.

The company is seeing restaurant traffic still heavily impacted as people continue to implement social distancing measures.

Yum China says store closures peaked in February with ~35% of restaurants closed. Same-store sales declined 40% to 50% during the important Chinese New Year holiday period.

Yum China has launched contactless pick-up and corporate catering services as highly sanitary options for consumers and corporate customers.

New Yum China store openings are paused for the time being due to outbreak-related traffic restrictions and reduced availability of construction workers.

YUMC -2.95% premarket to $39.50.

Source: Press Release