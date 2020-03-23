Genworth and Oceanwide merger deadline may be extended again

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and China Oceanwide are discussing a short extension of their merger agreement beyond the current deadline of March 31, 2020.

The two companies say they remain committed to the transaction that was originally agreed upon in 2016 and continue to work on closing it as soon as possible.

As part of its communications with insurance regulators in New York, Virginia and Delaware, Oceanwide is working on providing responses to limited requests for additional information as promptly as possible.

With the spread of the coronavirus and remote work policies that have been put into effect, the submission of additional information and the review processes have taken and may continue to take more time than would ordinarily be expected, the companies said.

As they have said before, once Oceanwide will also need to receive clearance from China for currency conversion and transfer of funds in order to complete the transaction.

