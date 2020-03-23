CNH Industrial replaces CEO, still supports spinoff

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has appointed Suzanne Heywood as acting chief executive officer, in addition to her role as chair of the board, until a new permanent CEO has been identified.

The board reached its unanimous decision and accepted the resignation of Hubertus Mühlhäuser as CEO, who has left the group with immediate effect.

Heywood, who is also managing director of Exor, CNH Industrial's largest shareholder, has been chair of CNH Industrial since July 2018.

The board also confirmed its "strong support" for the company's "Transform 2 Win" strategy - devised when Muhlhauser was CEO - to split in two and list its Iveco truck and bus and FPT engine divisions separately.