Gilead suspends access to remdesivir amid flood of requests

Citing "overwhelming demand," Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has temporarily halted patient access to its experimental antiviral remdesivir, adding that it is transitioning its compassionate use program to expanded use programs as "rapidly as possible." It will make exceptions for severely ill pregnant women and children under the age of 18 with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Almost the entire investment world expects the FDA to conditionally approve the nucleotide prodrug for COVID-19, originally being developed for Ebola virus disease, any day.