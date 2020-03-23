Village Farms' JV Pure Sunfarms nabs Health Canada approval for processing center

Village Farms International's (NASDAQ:VFF) joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, has received approval from Health Canada to operate the final components of its 65,000-square foot processing center located within Delta 3 greenhouse facility.

The expanded processing area will enable the company to generate production cost efficiencies, elevate the quality of products, expand product offerings and increase its processing throughput.

The expanded processing center has been designed to satisfy full European Union GMP compliance and certification requirements.

Pure Sunfarms has also launched a new, large-format, 28-gram (1 ounce), high-quality cannabis product. It is expected to be available online at the Ontario Cannabis Store in early April, and at participating retailers shortly thereafter.