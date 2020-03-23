Hawaiian Holdings pulls guidance

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) withdraws Q1 and full-year guidance in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline company says it's committed to providing one daily nonstop flight between Honolulu and Los Angeles and its Thursday flight between HNL and American Samoa in order to provide a baseline of out-of-state access. Flights between the islands have also been cut.

Over the weekend, the governor of Hawaii issued an order requiring all travelers to the state to enter a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine.

SEC Form 8-K