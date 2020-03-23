BTIG bullish on i3's liquidity

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is raised from Neutral to Buy at BTIG with a $22 PT, citing the sell-off that has shares 60% lower than the February peak.

Analyst Mark Palmer notes that the weakness was driven by the widespread school closures, a sell-off he views as "overdone," as IIIV is well-positioned to weather the coronavirus crisis.

Palmer says the company has "ample availability under its revolving credit facility, which should help to address its liquidity needs."

I3 shares are flat pre-market at $14.48. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.