Brookfield Asset Management says it's ready to face recession

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) tells shareholders in an update that "we believe we are in very good shape" in dealing with the recession it's been expecting for some time. The company points out that it has:

~$12B in bank lines in BAM and its four listed affiliates; all are virtually 100% undrawn.

~$5B of financial and non-core assets that can be liquidated with "relative ease (even in today's markets) should we choose, to fund strategic investments or take care of issues."

~$7B of corporate debt, and none of that debt is coming due for many years.

Finished raising its latest funds and co-investments, totaling over $50B; only 40% are invested.

"While there are certain to be issues across our portfolio, our businesses are diversified, our financing structures are time-tested, and our resources significant to deal with this," the company said.

The company has switched its focus for investments to the listed stock market and, through Oaktree, the traded debt market.

BAM will continue to acquire its own shares "for value when it makes sense."