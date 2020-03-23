Washington Prime temporarily closing enclosed assets

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is temporarily closing its enclosed assets with an indoor common area that have not already temporarily closed.

The measure starts today and will end on March 29, or at a date in compliance with applicable federal, local, or state mandates.

Some businesses with exterior entrances may remain open to the extent permitted by law.

Washington Prime expects a portion of its open air centers, which represent ~40% of its total net operating income to remain open to continue to offer essential goods and services to the extent permitted by law.

The company has offered to applicable governmental agencies all of its open air and enclosed assets to serve as potential distribution centers for emergency medical supplies, outdoor designated areas to perform COVID-19 testing, food depository stations, and other complementary services that may be required by communities in need.