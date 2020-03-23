Endeavour Mining to buy Semafo in C$1B all-stock deal

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) agrees to acquire Semafo Inc. (OTCPK:SEMFF) in an all-stock deal valued at C$B (US$690M)

Endeavour says the deal will create a top 15 global gold producer with more than 1M oz./year of gold production and the largest in West Africa. with six operations.

Semafo shares will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.1422 Endeavour ordinary shares for each Semafo share, representing a 27.2% premium based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of both companies for the period ended March 20.

Shareholder La Mancha commits to invest $100M in the pro forma group while lowering its overall stake from 31% in Endeavour to 25% in the combined entity.