Texas Pacific Land Trust to reorganize into a Delaware corporation

After the Conversion Exploration Committee of the Trust's recommendation, Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) trustees approved a plan to reorganize from its current structure to a corporation formed under Delaware law.

“We expect a new corporate structure would enable value creation over time and drive value for stockholders,” David E. Barry, a Trustee of the Trust said.

Common stock of the new corp. after the reorg process to be distributed to holders of sub-share certificates of proprietary interest of the Trust and traded on the New York Stock Exchange in a tax-free transaction. Around such time, the sub-share certificates would be cancelled.

Reorganization targeted to be effected by end 3Q, COVID-19 impacts permitting.

In December, the co. said it was moving toward a new corporate structure.

Additional details to be included in a registration statement on Form 10