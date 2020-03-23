Codexis inks deal with Takeda to advance gene therapies for rare genetic disorders

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) has signed a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF) for the research and development of novel gene therapies for certain disease indications, including the treatment of lysosomal storage disorders and blood factor deficiencies.

Under the terms of agreement, the parties will begin collaborative work on three initial programs. Codexis is responsible for the creation of novel enzyme sequences for advancement as gene therapies into pre-clinical development.

Takeda is responsible for the pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialization of gene therapy products.

Additionally, Takeda may initiate up to four additional programs for separate target indications.

Codexis is eligible to receive an upfront payment, reimbursement for R&D fees, development and commercial milestone payments, and low- to mid-single digit percentage royalties.