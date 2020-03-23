Hercules Capital sees ending Q1 with over $350M of liquidity

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) sees having ample liquidity to support its near-term capital requirements.

Sees ending Q1 with more than $350M of liquidity, subject to borrowing base, leverage, and other restrictions.

Ended 2019 with more than $235M of liquidity, including having received almost $140.0M of prepayments.

Received $120M through a private placement of unsecured debt in early February and ~$35M from QTD ATM issuances; expanded credit facility to $400M in late February.

Expects to get an additional $70M in June pursuant to February 6 agreement.

Has no near-term material debt maturities.

Says it has redoubled efforts in credit monitoring and management to increase flow of information to gain insight into the economic impact this situation will have on its entire ecosystem.