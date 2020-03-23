Cruise liners fight the tide to get government aid

Wedbush warns the cruise industry may become increasingly dependent on additional borrowings, debt restructuring and government support to stay afloat with the reopening of the industry looking far off.

"We think that even a successful 'flattening of the curve' will be followed up with either a very slow and deliberate return to social norms or a series of starts and stops, and probably both." notes analyst James Hardiman on the length of time it could take for cruises to become viable again.

Hardiman says that while it won't take a large amount of money to dramatically improve the long-term viability of the cruise industry, there is a real political battle to see the industry included in the $150B set aside for distressed businesses.