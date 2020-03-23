Equinor suspends buybacks, plans to cut costs

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it is suspending its share buyback program until further notice and starting measures to cut operating costs, capex and exploration spending in response to oil prices and global uncertainty.

"As a result of significant improvements in recent years, Equinor has a strong balance sheet and is in a good position to deal with the current circumstances, as well as uncertainties in front of us," CEO Eldar Saetre says.

There is no change in Equinor's message on dividends, and the board will present a dividend decision with the company's Q1 report on April 30, a spokesperson tells Bloomberg.

The company says it will provide more specifics by the end of this month.