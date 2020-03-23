Pebblebrook Hotel Trust announces action plan to mitigate COVID-19 impact

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to temporarily suspend majority operations at its hotels and resorts and significantly reduce staff and expenses at the properties that remain open.

The Company’s hotels and resorts had suspended operations in 28 properties and expects the remaining 26 hotels and resorts to suspend operations by March 30.

Reduces capital investments by $50M by postponing all non-essential capital investments.

Guts regular dividend to $0.01/share, saving $50M per calendar quarter.

Increased liquidity to $740M of cash on hand by drawing $643M on its $650M unsecured credit facility to boost its liquidity and funds to meet its ongoing operating needs for a sustained period.

Reduced Corporate G&A expenses by ~$7M.

PEB -8.7% premarket to $7.75

Source: Press Release