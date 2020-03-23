Aaron's updates on coronavirus response

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) says it's taking safety measures while continuing to provide its customers with the essential products they need such as refrigerators, freezers, mattresses and computers.

The Aaron's business is shifting to e-commerce and curbside service only for all its corporate stores until further notice. Curbside services will include order processing, merchandise pickup, returns and payments

On the financial front, Aaron's drew down $300M on its revolving credit facility to bolster the company's cash position. After the draw, Aaron's had a cash balance of ~$550M as of March 15. In addition, the company has $185M of remaining availability on its revolver for further liquidity..

Source: Press Release