No need to nationalize medical manufacturing - Trump

On Sunday evening, President Trump resisted calls by several governors to nationalize the supply of scarce medical supplies, saying enough companies were volunteering to manufacture masks and other protective gear.

"We're a country not based on nationalizing our business," he told a press briefing. "The concept of nationalizing our businesses is not a good concept."

The biggest producers of face masks in the U.S. include 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT), another N-95 maker, has seen its stock surge since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

