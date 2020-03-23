Innate Pharma up 39% premarket on potential use of cancer drug for Covid-19

Thinly traded micro cap Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) jumps 39% premarket on modest volume in apparent reaction to an article in Nature from a group of Chinese scientists that the number of certain immune cells, T lymphocytes and natural killer cells, decrease significantly in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection with increased expression of a receptor called NKG2A. In recovering patients, however, the numbers of NK and CD8+T cells were restored with reduced expression of NKG2A.

The company's lead drug monalizumab, in Phase 2 development for the treatment of a range of cancers, is a humanized IgG4 antibody that binds to (inhibits) the NKG2A receptor, allowing the activation of NK and T cell responses, hence its potential in treating COVID-19.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in-licensed exclusive global oncology rights in October 2018.