JPMorgan upgrades Coca-Cola on valuation

JPMorgan upgrades Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) after factoring in the huge drop in out-of-home consumption of beverage products and the share price decline amid the pandemic.

"We acknowledge that we may be early in this call given the uncertainty around when or if the pandemic is contained, limited visibility on the potential uptick in at-home consumption, and the strengthening of the dollar; all of which could drive further negative earnings revisions. However, we believe this represents a unique long term opportunity to own a high quality asset which seems to be pricing in the scenario that volumes will not rebound post the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic," writes analyst Andrea Texeira.

"Also, we believe Coke's balance sheet remains solid and we do not see risk to its dividend policy."