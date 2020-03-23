Palo Alto, CyberArk upgraded on recession resilience

Piper Sandler upgrades Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) and CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) from Neutral to Overweight, citing the 40% and 46% sell-offs from February peaks, respectively.
The firm thinks security budgets will show more resilience in the coming economic recession, given that security isn't considered discretionary spending.
The virus-related shift to working from home could create "a multi-year tailwind" for companies that build out related infrastructure, says Piper.
PANW shares are down 1.4% pre-market to $141. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
CYBR shares are down 0.7% to $75, and the company has a Bullish Sell Side rating.