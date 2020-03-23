Total to slash 2020 spending by more than 20%, suspends buybacks

Total (NYSE:TOT) +10.1% pre-market after announcing plans to ramp up cost cuts and suspend its share buyback program amid sharply lower oil prices.

The company's plan includes organic capital spending cuts totaling more than $3B to less than $15B, targeting $800M in savings on operating costs from 2019 instead of $300M that had been announced, and suspending its stock buyback program.

Total had announced a $2B buyback for 2020 in a $60/bbl oil environment; it bought back $550M in January and February.