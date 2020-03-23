Ulta Beauty draws down revolver, likely cutting buybacks

As a precautionary measure and to enhance financial flexibility, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) recently drew down $800M under its revolving credit facility and is re-evaluating the pace and timing of its stock repurchase program.

The Company had cash on hand of ~$1.3B billion as of March 18 and it is reducing its capital expenditure and expense plans and aligning inventory positions with current sales trends, while also leveraging its digital and e-commerce platforms to drive sales during the temporary closure of its stores.