Ulta Beauty takes measures to enhance financial flexibility, shares down 2.6% premarket

As a precautionary measure and to enhance financial flexibility, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTArecently drew down $800M under its revolving credit facility and is re-evaluating the pace and timing of its stock repurchase program.

The Company had cash on hand of ~$1.3B billion as of March 18 and it is reducing its capital expenditure and expense plans and aligning inventory positions with current sales trends, while also leveraging its digital and e-commerce platforms to drive sales during the temporary closure of its stores.

ULTA -2.61% premarket.