Freeport-McMoRan suspends dividend, could cut production

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -3.2% pre-market after suspending its quarterly dividend of $0.05/share planned for May 1 and targeting "aggressive" cuts in costs and capital spending, in response to global economic uncertainties and the resulting sharp decline in copper prices.

Freeport says it revised operating plans may result in temporary reductions in copper and molybdenum production at operations in the Americas that are challenged by low commodity prices.

The company expects to report its revised operating and financial plans alongside Q1 results in April.